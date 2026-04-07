Hyundai debuts Boulder concept SUV, targets Bronco and Wrangler
Hyundai just revealed its Boulder Concept SUV at the 2026 New York Auto Show, taking direct aim at off-road icons like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.
Built with a rugged body-on-frame design, it comes packed with adventure-ready features: a low-profile roof rack and a full-size spare on the tailgate.
According to The Detroit News, this could really shake up what we expect from off-road vehicles.
Boulder production 2028 pickup by 2030
Hyundai isn't stopping there; it's planning a pickup truck on the same platform as the Boulder by 2030.
Designed in North America for US drivers, it focuses on durability and versatility.
Production starts in 2028 for the Boulder using steel from Hyundai Steel's new Louisiana plant, showing it's serious about joining the US off-road and truck scene with something fresh.