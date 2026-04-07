Hyundai debuts Boulder concept SUV, targets Bronco and Wrangler

Boulder production 2028 pickup by 2030

Hyundai isn't stopping there; it's planning a pickup truck on the same platform as the Boulder by 2030.

Designed in North America for US drivers, it focuses on durability and versatility.

Production starts in 2028 for the Boulder using steel from Hyundai Steel's new Louisiana plant, showing it's serious about joining the US off-road and truck scene with something fresh.