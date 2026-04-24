Hyundai debuts China-specific Ioniq V with over 600km range

Beijing Hyundai JV targets 20 models

Inside, you get a massive 27-inch panoramic display, ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker sound system for those playlist moments.

Hyundai is teaming up with BAIC Group in an 8 billion yuan joint venture called Beijing Hyundai, aiming to launch 20 new models in five years and hit 500,000 sales annually.

The Ioniq V is just the start: another SUV is lined up for the first half of 2027.