Hyundai debuts China-specific Ioniq V with over 600km range
Auto
Hyundai just dropped the Ioniq V, its first electric car built specifically for China, debuting at Auto China 2026.
Inspired by the Venus concept, it stands out with sleek LED lights and frameless windows.
The long-range version can go over 600km on a single charge, pretty handy for road trips or city life.
Beijing Hyundai JV targets 20 models
Inside, you get a massive 27-inch panoramic display, ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker sound system for those playlist moments.
Hyundai is teaming up with BAIC Group in an 8 billion yuan joint venture called Beijing Hyundai, aiming to launch 20 new models in five years and hit 500,000 sales annually.
The Ioniq V is just the start: another SUV is lined up for the first half of 2027.