Hyundai debuts Tucson in New York as Jose Munoz pivots
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Hyundai just dropped its new Tucson SUV in New York, one of more than 100 new or refreshed vehicles it has planned globally by 2030.
While Tesla is hitting pause on its Roadster due to Texas weather, Hyundai's CEO Jose Munoz is steering the company toward a future where cars fuel bigger tech dreams, not just self-driving vehicles.
Hyundai aims for 30,000 robots annually
Hyundai is diving into robotics, aiming to build robotaxis for Waymo and develop autonomous tech with Motional.
They also want to make 30,000 Boston Dynamics robots every year by 2028.
As other carmakers wrestle with electric-vehicle demand, Hyundai hopes frequent redesigns will boost its US market share.
Munoz says Hyundai is becoming a technology company.