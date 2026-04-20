Hyundai drops Venue Knight Edition with stealthy all black makeover
Hyundai just dropped the Venue Knight Edition, giving its popular compact SUV a fresh, all-black makeover.
It has a blacked-out grille, matte black Hyundai logos, and special Knight badging, plus extras such as black roof rails and red brake calipers on some versions.
It definitely has that stealthy vibe.
Venue Knight cabin adds brass accents
The all-black theme continues inside with brass accents for a bit of flair.
Engine choices stay the same as before: 1.2-liter gasoline, 1.0-liter turbo gasoline, or 1.5-liter diesel, and manual and automatic options are available.
Some variants now come with dash cams featuring multiple recording modes for extra safety.
Venue Knight price starts at ₹9.7L
Prices start at ₹9.7 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can pick from new matte colors like Hazel Blue Matte or Mystic Sapphire Matte to make it your own.
Fun fact: since launching in 2022, over 92,000 Knight series cars have already hit Indian roads!