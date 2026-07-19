Hyundai files India design patent for Boulder SUV production design
Hyundai just filed a design patent for its Boulder SUV in India, fresh off its global debut this April.
The Boulder is Hyundai's bold move into the tough off-road scene, showing off chunky tires, upright lines, and a futuristic vibe.
Patent images hint that the production version will stick close to the original concept but with tweaks to make it more practical for real-world adventures.
Rugged styling and powertrain rumors
The Boulder's design screams adventure: think oversized wheels, muscular bumpers, and rugged cladding built for rough terrain.
While official specs are still under wraps, rumors point to a durable body-on-frame setup and an all-electric option with all-wheel drive.
With these moves, Hyundai looks ready to take on India's growing SUV crowd and win over young explorers looking for something different.