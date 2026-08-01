Hyundai India sets monthly sales record with 75,360 cars
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Hyundai India broke its own record in July 2026, selling 75,360 cars, a huge 25.4% jump from last year.
Domestic sales hit 54,210 units (up 23.3%), and exports soared to a more-than-100-month high of 21,150 units (up 31.4%).
It is the company's biggest monthly sales since it started!
Hyundai Creta leads July sales 18,088
The Creta SUV led the pack with its highest monthly sales for calendar year 2026 of 18,088 units sold, while the i20 also had a standout month at 6,738 units.
Hyundai's MD and CEO Tarun Garg credited this success to growing trust in the brand and booming exports.
The strong numbers come as more people in India are looking to buy new cars again.