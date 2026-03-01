Hyundai India sets new February record, sells over 66,000 cars

Hyundai India just set a new February record, selling 66,134 cars—up 12.6% from last year. This is their highest-ever domestic February sales since they started in India.

Exports saw a significant boost, with nearly 25% growth Domestic sales grew nearly 10% to 52,407 units compared to last year, though they dipped a bit from January.

The real boost came from exports, which jumped almost 25% to over 13,700 cars.

Tarun Garg shared his pride in the team's effort HMIL's CEO Tarun Garg shared that starting the year strong in January helped keep up the pace into February.

He called it "the highest for any February in our history. ", and seemed genuinely proud of the team's effort.