Hyundai India sets new monthly sales record with 77,916 cars
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Hyundai India just broke its own sales record, moving 77,916 cars in September 2026, a solid 10.8% jump from last year and even higher than its previous best in July 2026.
The big boost comes from strong demand both at home and abroad.
Hyundai India domestic 57,166, exports 20,750
Of those sales, 57,166 cars were snapped up in India (up 10.9%), while exports hit 20,750 units (up 10.4%).
Hyundai credits its wide range of models and focus on quality for this success.
With the festive season coming up and the new Hyundai Bayon now open for bookings, the company expects this momentum to keep going strong.