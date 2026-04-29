This Hyundai Ioniq 9 is blacked inside and out

Hyundai has introduced the 2027 Ioniq 9 Performance Calligraphy Black Ink Edition, a new variant of its flagship three-row electric SUV. The vehicle comes with an all-black exterior and interior, giving it a sleek and stealthy look. The Black Ink Edition joins other long-named cars such as the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition and Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera.

Design The SUV features a black chrome front skid plate The Black Ink Edition comes only in Abyss Black Pearl color. It features a black chrome front skid plate and rear garnish, gloss black-colored roof rails, black window moldings, inner door handles, as well as badges. The vehicle also sports exclusive 21-inch Turbine Design wheels for this top-of-the-line trim level.

Cabin comforts The interior is entirely black The interior of the Black Ink Edition is entirely black, from seats to buttons, steering wheel, and screens. It also features classy black aluminum trim that enhances the overall look. As this is a high-end Performance Calligraphy version, it gets nearly all features offered by Hyundai including head-up display, microfiber headliner and A-pillars, remote smart parking assist among others.

Advertisement

Powertrain It has a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain The Black Ink Edition gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain that delivers 422hp of power and 700Nm of torque. It can go from 0-97km/h in just 4.4 seconds. All models come with a 110kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a range of up to 501km, similar to other Ioniq 9s with 21-inch wheels.

Advertisement