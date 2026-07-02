Hyundai launches Creta Electric with BaaS ₹10.99L, ₹3.9/km in India
Hyundai just dropped the Creta Electric with a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, making it way more affordable to own an EV.
The SUV's base price is now ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and instead of buying the battery upfront, you pay ₹3.9 per kilometer for battery use, pretty neat if you want lower starting costs and more flexibility.
This move comes right after Tata launched its Sierra EV, so the electric SUV game in India is really heating up.
Hyundai BaaS undercuts Maruti e Vitara
The BaaS model means you don't have to shell out a huge amount at once; Hyundai's rate even undercuts Maruti's e Vitara plan by a bit.
As for features, the Creta Electric offers two battery options (up to 510-kilometer range), DC fast charging, Level 2 ADAS, and Single Pedal Drive, so it's not just affordable but also packed with tech that makes city driving easier and cooler.