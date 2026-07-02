Hyundai launches Creta Electric with BaaS ₹10.99L, ₹3.9/km in India Auto Jul 02, 2026

Hyundai just dropped the Creta Electric with a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, making it way more affordable to own an EV.

The SUV's base price is now ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and instead of buying the battery upfront, you pay ₹3.9 per kilometer for battery use, pretty neat if you want lower starting costs and more flexibility.

This move comes right after Tata launched its Sierra EV, so the electric SUV game in India is really heating up.