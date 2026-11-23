During the camp, Hyundai owners can snag up to 30% off on mechanical labor and 10% off mechanical and maintenance parts.

There's also up to 15% off on extended warranties and roadside assistance, plus deals on extras like interior treatments and ceramic coating.

As Nilesh Shah, National Service Head at Hyundai Motor India, puts it, the campaign focuses on proactive vehicle care, convenience and additional service benefits.

Customers can visit a participating authorized Hyundai service center during the campaign period and check appointment availability in advance to claim these offers.