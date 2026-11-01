Hyundai, Mahindra record October sales while Tata Motors gains 21%
Big festive season vibes for Indian carmakers: October 2026 brought record sales for Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles saw a 21% jump with 73,894 cars sold, while Hyundai hit its best-ever month at 82,299 units.
Mahindra wasn't far behind either, clocking in 131,109 vehicles overall. Clearly, festive shopping fever extended to new wheels this year.
Automakers' new launches boost Indian sales
Automakers say their success comes down to rolling out new models and keeping their lineups exciting.
Mahindra's refreshed SUVs (like the XUV 3XO ZNG) drew crowds, and Hyundai's newly launched Bayon will provide further impetus across 50+ export markets.
Even two-wheelers got a boost: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India shipped out 664,831 bikes and scooters last month.
All in all, smart strategies plus festive buzz made for a blockbuster October on Indian roads.