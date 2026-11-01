Hyundai, Mahindra record October sales while Tata Motors gains 21%

Automakers say their success comes down to rolling out new models and keeping their lineups exciting.

Mahindra's refreshed SUVs (like the XUV 3XO ZNG) drew crowds, and Hyundai's newly launched Bayon will provide further impetus across 50+ export markets.

Even two-wheelers got a boost: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India shipped out 664,831 bikes and scooters last month.

All in all, smart strategies plus festive buzz made for a blockbuster October on Indian roads.