Hyundai Motor India plans Tamil Nadu flagship EV hub
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Hyundai Motor India is making big moves in Tamil Nadu, aiming to turn the state into its flagship EV hub.
They've already set up a battery sub-assembly plant for EV powertrains and are working on making more parts locally.
Over the next five or six years, Hyundai wants to boost how much of their cars are made in India—from 82% to 90%—so they're even more connected to the local supply chain.
Hyundai plans ₹26,000cr Tamil Nadu investment
The company plans to invest over ₹26,000 crore in Tamil Nadu by 2032. This push is expected to create about 2,000 new jobs.
Plus, Hyundai will team up with the state government for a skill development program starting December 2027, helping a future-ready workforce.