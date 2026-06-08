Hyundai Motor India plans Tamil Nadu flagship EV hub Auto Jun 08, 2026

Hyundai Motor India is making big moves in Tamil Nadu, aiming to turn the state into its flagship EV hub.

They've already set up a battery sub-assembly plant for EV powertrains and are working on making more parts locally.

Over the next five or six years, Hyundai wants to boost how much of their cars are made in India—from 82% to 90%—so they're even more connected to the local supply chain.