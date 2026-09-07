Hyundai Motor India targets 20% women executives by 2030
Hyundai Motor India wants to see more women leading the way; they're aiming for 20% women executives by 2030, up from more than 8% now.
This move is part of their push for better diversity and aligns with global goals for a fairer workplace.
Right now, women are already making their mark in everything from engineering and R and D to sales and manufacturing.
Hyundai India 2026 trainees 45% women
Nearly half (45%) of Hyundai's new Management and Engineer Trainees for 2026 are women, a big step toward building a more balanced team.
The company has ramped up campus hiring, focused on fair assessments, and launched training programs to help women grow into leadership roles.
Thanks to these efforts, 23% of female employees recorded a promotion or elevation rate in FY26.
As MD and CEO Tarun Garg puts it, "At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we believe that bringing together people with diverse experiences, perspectives and capabilities helps create stronger teams, drive innovation and build a more resilient organization. Our commitment to achieving 20% women representation in executive workforce by 2030 reflects our focus on expanding opportunities, strengthening our talent pipeline and creating an environment where every individual can realize their full potential. As the talent landscape continues to evolve, we are encouraged by the increasing participation of talented women professionals across industries and look forward to enabling their growth across all areas of our business."