Hyundai offers discounts of up to ₹98,000 on these models
Thinking about a new ride? Hyundai is offering discounts until February 28: up to ₹98,000 on the Verna, up to ₹58,000 on the i20, up to ₹43,000 on the Exter, and up to ₹58,000 on the Grand i10 Nios.
Perks include cash discounts, scrappage bonuses, and ₹10,000 worth of free accessories on spot booking for new customers.
Verna leads with savings of up to ₹98,000
The Verna leads with savings up to ₹98,000—₹25k off in cash plus a hefty ₹70k scrappage bonus and a ₹3k additional offer.
The i20 gets up to ₹58k off (some reports list up to ₹48k, including price cuts on some variants), while Exter and Grand i10 Nios offer discounts of up to ₹43k (other reports list up to ₹33k) and ₹48k (other reports list up to ₹58k), respectively.
Hyundai's 'Always Around' campaign adds more
On February 8, Hyundai's 'Always Around' campaign adds more: free car wash, a 25-point checkup, half-off wheel alignment/balancing, plus solid discounts on cleaning services and accessories.