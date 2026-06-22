Hyundai planning affordable i20 N for Europe, likely Brazil based
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Hyundai is planning a new i20 N for Europe, and it's set to be an affordable way into their sporty N lineup.
Manfred Harrer, President and Head of Hyundai's R&D division, called the car "a must" for European drivers, and it'll likely be based on the latest-generation i20 that launched in Brazil.
i20 N expected 1.6L gasoline-hybrid
The i20 N is expected to feature a gasoline-hybrid setup, probably using Hyundai's 1.6-liter engine seen in models like the Kona, with improved battery management for sportier driving.
It's designed to bridge the gap between Hyundai's regular cars and their pricier electric N models, taking on popular rivals like the Mini Cooper S and Volkswagen ID Polo GTI as an accessible performance option for fans.