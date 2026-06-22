Hyundai planning affordable i20 N for Europe, likely Brazil based

i20 N expected 1.6L gasoline-hybrid

The i20 N is expected to feature a gasoline-hybrid setup, probably using Hyundai's 1.6-liter engine seen in models like the Kona, with improved battery management for sportier driving.

It's designed to bridge the gap between Hyundai's regular cars and their pricier electric N models, taking on popular rivals like the Mini Cooper S and Volkswagen ID Polo GTI as an accessible performance option for fans.