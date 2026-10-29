Hyundai preparing compact electric SUV likely Ioniq P for India

The Ioniq P will slot in below the Creta Electric and is expected to cost between ₹10-15 lakh, putting it up against popular options like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Hyundai plans to start with imported battery cells but will switch to locally sourced ones from Exide Industries soon, aiming to make its cars more affordable and Made in India.

This all fits into Hyundai's big push for local manufacturing and catching up with India's fast-growing EV market.