Hyundai pushes Boston Dynamics to speed Atlas production for factories
Auto
Hyundai is pushing Boston Dynamics to speed up production of its Atlas humanoid robots for use in car factories.
After showing off a ready-to-go Atlas at CES 2026 and promising a factory that could make 30,000 robots a year, Boston Dynamics is currently only making four per month as it figures out how to ramp up large-scale manufacturing.
Boston Dynamics leadership exits and restructuring
The push for faster production has led to big changes at the top: Boston Dynamics's CEO retired in February 2026, followed by several other senior leaders.
Former staff say these exits are tied to Hyundai's demands and the race to keep up with rivals like Tesla.
Despite the challenges, Boston Dynamics says it's restructuring so it can "mass manufacture robots and rapidly drive scale."