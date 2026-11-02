Hyundai raises prices for most i20 hatchback variants by ₹5,000
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Hyundai just bumped up prices for most i20 hatchback variants by ₹5,000 starting November 2.
If you're eyeing the base Era petrol MT or Magna Executive petrol MT, good news: they're sticking to their old prices.
The rest of the lineup now ranges from ₹6 lakh to ₹10.68 lakh.
Hyundai to reveal Ioniq P, Neira
On top of the price update, Hyundai is set to reveal some fresh wheels at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo.
Look out for the Ioniq P, a compact electric SUV landing next year and positioned below the Creta Electric, as well as the Neira MPV, which borrows from Kia's Carens Clavis and is expected early next year.