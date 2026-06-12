Hyundai raises some Aura variant prices by up to ₹5,700 Auto Jun 12, 2026

Hyundai has bumped up prices for some Aura sedan variants as of June 1, 2026.

If you're eyeing the S MT, SX MT, SX+ AMT, or certain CNG models, expect to pay up to ₹5,700 more.

Entry-level options like E MT and S AMT stay at their old prices.

This update is part of a wider price adjustment across other Hyundai cars too.