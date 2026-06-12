Hyundai raises some Aura variant prices by up to ₹5,700
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Hyundai has bumped up prices for some Aura sedan variants as of June 1, 2026.
If you're eyeing the S MT, SX MT, SX+ AMT, or certain CNG models, expect to pay up to ₹5,700 more.
Entry-level options like E MT and S AMT stay at their old prices.
This update is part of a wider price adjustment across other Hyundai cars too.
Aura variant price figures updated
After the hike, the Aura S MT costs ₹6.91 lakh (up from ₹6.86 lakh), and the SX MT is now ₹7.70 lakh (up from ₹7.64 lakh).
The top-end SX+ AMT sits at ₹8.35 lakh, while CNG versions also see increases: S MT CNG is now ₹7.82 lakh, and SX MT CNG hits ₹8.60 lakh.
Creta and i20 N Line hikes
It's not only the Aura: Creta N Line prices are up by up to ₹1,700, and i20 N Line goes up by as much as ₹6,700 across variants.