Hyundai recalls 94,622 Genesis and G80 cars after fire risk
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Hyundai is recalling 94,622 Genesis and G80 cars in the US because a problem with the front power seat motors could cause a fire, even when parked.
If you drive a 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis or a 2017-2020 Genesis G80, Hyundai says to park the vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until repairs are completed.
Stuck seat switch associated with fires
A stuck switch in the power seats (supplied by Nidec Mobility Korea Corporation) can make the motor overheat.
Hyundai is aware of two alleged US fire incidents associated with the defect, but thankfully no one has been hurt.
The company says only about 1% of recalled cars are likely affected, and they are working on a fix.
For now, just follow safety advice to keep things chill.