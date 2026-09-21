Hyundai wants you to go off-road with 2027 Tucson XRT
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled the 2027 Tucson XRT, a rugged version of its fifth-generation compact crossover. The new model has unique bumpers, skid plates, black cladding, and special wheels that enhance its adventurous look. However, despite its trail-ready appearance, the XRT is still more of a style-focused trim than a hardcore off-roader.
Design details
The SUV features a split rectangular grille and unique wheels
The Tucson XRT features a split rectangular grille, which is more aggressive than the one on the standard model.
The black wheel-arch trim and chunky skid plate further enhance its off-road-inspired look.
The wheels are also unique to this model, with the Hyundai logo replaced by XRT lettering for a more distinct appearance.
Rear and interior
The rear gets a special bumper and skid plate
The rear of the Tucson XRT gets a special bumper, skid plate, and an XRT badge on the tailgate.
Despite its rugged exterior, Hyundai has kept the interior mostly unchanged from other Tucson models.
However, it does come with patterned seats exclusive to this model, dark-metal trim for a more adventurous vibe, and protective floor mats for both rows.
Market positioning
Hyundai expects buyers to take the Tucson XRT off-road
Hyundai has positioned the Tucson XRT as a more rugged-looking version of the standard model.
It's aimed at buyers who want an adventure-ready SUV without going for a full-fledged off-roader.
The company expects some buyers will take their SUVs off-road, which is why it has provided the protective floor mats.
Performance
The SUV is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-four engine
The Tucson XRT is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-four engine that produces 187hp and 241Nm of torque.
It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard.
The SUV also gets a unique suspension system, with more ground clearance than the standard model, making it suitable for light off-roading.