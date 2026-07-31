Hyundai Santa Fe could become a desert racer in future
What's the story
Hyundai has not yet shown any interest in desert racing. However, a new design concept by Hyundai and renowned automotive designer Khyzyl Saleem, aka @the_kyza on Instagram, shows how the South Korean automaker's Santa Fe could be transformed into a desert-ready vehicle. The stunningly modified SUV is just a rendering for now, but it does hint at the potential of such an off-road model from Hyundai.
Design
The modified Santa Fe features all necessary elements
The modified Santa Fe design by Hyundai and Saleem features all the necessary elements for a desert racer.
These include auxiliary lighting, oversized tires, and a dedicated space for spare parts at the rear of the vehicle.
The design is said to look great on this truck variant and would fit perfectly with Honda's previous desert racing efforts like the HRC-built Baja Passport.
Market impact
Potential for Hyundai to enter off-road racing market
The concept of a desert-ready Santa Fe highlights the potential for Hyundai to enter the off-road racing market.
This could be a major move for the brand, especially considering its interest in expanding its portfolio with more off-road-ready models.
The success of motorsport events often translates into increased vehicle sales, making this an attractive proposition for automakers like Hyundai.
Team formation
No official word from Hyundai
Despite the excitement around this concept, there has been no official word from Hyundai about forming an off-road racing team.
However, the company does take motorsport seriously and could consider combining its N and XRT divisions for this purpose.
This could pave the way for a real-world version of a Baja-ready Santa Fe or even an upcoming model like the Crater.