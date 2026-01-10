Hyundai's largest electric car can carry up to 9 passengers

Hyundai has unveiled an electric version of its futuristic Staria MPV, a model that first hit the market in 2021. The new EV variant was showcased for the first time at the Brussels Motor Show. The original Staria was a large van-shaped MPV built on the same platform as the Santa Fe SUV, and was available with diesel engines in several European markets.

EV details A spacious addition to Hyundai's EV lineup The new Staria Electric is Hyundai's largest EV yet, measuring 5,255mm long and 1,990mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,275mm. It offers seating options for seven or nine passengers. The firm targets large families, shuttle service fleets, and people with "active lifestyles" as potential customers for this spacious electric vehicle.

Performance specs Staria Electric's performance and charging capabilities The Staria Electric comes with an 84kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a range of up to 401km. It powers a front-mounted motor that delivers 216hp. The EV can reach a top speed of 184km/h and handle towing loads of up to two tons. The vehicle also features Hyundai's latest bespoke 800V electrical hardware, allowing it to charge from 10-80% in just 20 minutes at average speeds of up to 180kW.

Design elements Design and interior features The Staria Electric retains the monolithic silhouette, two sliding doors, distinctive wraparound LED front light bar, huge side windows and cavernous interior of its ICE counterpart. However, Hyundai has tweaked the suspension and added sound-deadening materials to enhance refinement. The dashboard is similar to other Hyundai models with two 12.3-inch displays and plenty of physical controls for key functions.