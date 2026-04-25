Hyundai's Ioniq V brings a futuristic concept to life

Hyundai has officially introduced its all-electric Ioniq brand in China at the Auto China 2026. The first model of this new range is the Ioniq V, which is based on the recently unveiled Venus concept. The launch marks Hyundai's aggressive strategy for the Chinese market, where it plans to introduce 20 new models over five years. These will include Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs).

Aesthetic appeal The car flaunts a clean, geometric aesthetic The Ioniq V is built on Hyundai's new design philosophy, 'The Origin.' The car flaunts a clean, geometric aesthetic with a flat front and sharp LED strip. It has frameless doors and a floating mirror design for reduced drag. The side profile of the vehicle is particularly impressive with its low-slung roofline, long wheelbase, and aero-focused wheels.

Technological advancements It gets a massive 27-inch, 4K screen The interior of the Ioniq V is highly futuristic with a 27-inch, 4K screen dominating the dashboard. Most functions are controlled from this single screen, eliminating the need for a separate instrument cluster. The car also comes with a Horizon head-up display (H-HUD) to provide critical information without distracting the driver. Other features include ambient lighting and an eight-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos support.

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Safety measures It promises a driving range of over 600km Hyundai has not yet revealed details about the battery pack options or performance of the Ioniq V. However, it has been confirmed that there will be a Standard variant and a long-range variant with over 600km range on the Chinese CLTC standard. The vehicle also comes with advanced suspension for optimal comfort and stability, and dedicated noise reduction systems for quieter cabin environment.

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