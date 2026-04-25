Hyundai's Ioniq V brings a futuristic concept to life
What's the story
Hyundai has officially introduced its all-electric Ioniq brand in China at the Auto China 2026. The first model of this new range is the Ioniq V, which is based on the recently unveiled Venus concept. The launch marks Hyundai's aggressive strategy for the Chinese market, where it plans to introduce 20 new models over five years. These will include Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs).
Aesthetic appeal
The car flaunts a clean, geometric aesthetic
The Ioniq V is built on Hyundai's new design philosophy, 'The Origin.' The car flaunts a clean, geometric aesthetic with a flat front and sharp LED strip. It has frameless doors and a floating mirror design for reduced drag. The side profile of the vehicle is particularly impressive with its low-slung roofline, long wheelbase, and aero-focused wheels.
Technological advancements
It gets a massive 27-inch, 4K screen
The interior of the Ioniq V is highly futuristic with a 27-inch, 4K screen dominating the dashboard. Most functions are controlled from this single screen, eliminating the need for a separate instrument cluster. The car also comes with a Horizon head-up display (H-HUD) to provide critical information without distracting the driver. Other features include ambient lighting and an eight-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos support.
Safety measures
It promises a driving range of over 600km
Hyundai has not yet revealed details about the battery pack options or performance of the Ioniq V. However, it has been confirmed that there will be a Standard variant and a long-range variant with over 600km range on the Chinese CLTC standard. The vehicle also comes with advanced suspension for optimal comfort and stability, and dedicated noise reduction systems for quieter cabin environment.
Intelligent features
The EV features a smart AI assistant
The Ioniq V runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset, ensuring fast execution of car functions via voice commands. It also comes with a large language model (LLM)-based Smart AI Assistant. For safety, the EV packs nine airbags, multi-layer occupant protection, reinforced body structure, and Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist (PMSA).