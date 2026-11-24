Hyundai to raise car prices in India from December
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has announced a price hike for select car models, effective from December 1. The increase will be up to ₹8,000 and will affect certain variants of the company's vehicles. The decision comes in light of rising input costs that Hyundai has been absorbing till now. However, the firm clarified that this price hike is limited and minor for its lineup.
Cost factors
Hyundai explains reason behind price hike
The company's decision to increase prices is mainly due to a sharp rise in input costs.
Hyundai has been absorbing a big part of these rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimization measures.
"While the company has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimization measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers," said Hyundai in an official statement.
Market trends
Hyundai's 4th price revision this year
Hyundai's December price revision will be its fourth this year, after increases in January, June, and September.
In September, the company had hiked prices by up to 1% due to rising input and commodity costs as well as operational expenses and geopolitical uncertainties.
The latest move comes after Maruti Suzuki announced a similar decision for select models due to rising commodity costs.
Industry challenges
Impact of rising raw material costs on automakers
Automakers in India have been grappling with rising raw material costs, especially steel and copper. Supply-chain disruptions due to the ongoing Middle East conflict have also put pressure on margins, prompting several brands to raise vehicle prices.