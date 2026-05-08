Hyundai to launch mid-size ICE and localized BEV in FY27
Auto
Hyundai just announced it is rolling out two fresh SUVs for India in FY27: a new mid-size ICE-based SUV and its first-ever localized dedicated BEV compact electric SUV.
With these launches, Hyundai is aiming to bump up sales by 8% to 10% and grab an even bigger slice of the booming SUV scene.
Creta sales exceed 200,000 units
Hyundai already leads the pack with its Creta, selling more than 200,000 units.
The upcoming ICE SUV should keep that momentum going, while the new compact EV will expand its electric lineup (joining the Creta EV and Ioniq 5).
Plus, Hyundai is looking at export options too, so these models might end up on roads outside India as well.