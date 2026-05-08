Hyundai to launch mid-size ICE and localized BEV in FY27

Creta sales exceed 200,000 units

Hyundai already leads the pack with its Creta, selling more than 200,000 units.

The upcoming ICE SUV should keep that momentum going, while the new compact EV will expand its electric lineup (joining the Creta EV and Ioniq 5).

Plus, Hyundai is looking at export options too, so these models might end up on roads outside India as well.