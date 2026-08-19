Hyundai to raise prices up to 1% from September 2026
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Heads up if you're eyeing a new Hyundai: starting September 2026, prices across all models will go up by as much as 1%.
The company says rising input and commodity costs, plus global economic uncertainties, have made this move necessary.
Hyundai calls it marginal price revision
Hyundai explained they've tried to keep things affordable, but can't absorb all the extra costs anymore.
They're calling it a "marginal price revision" and say they're working to soften the impact for buyers.
This change follows Hyundai's price increase driven by rising input and commodity costs and ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.