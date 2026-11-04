Hyundai trademarks Ioniq P name for India's compact electric SUV
Auto
Hyundai is shaking things up by trademarking the name Ioniq P in India for its next compact electric SUV: no more numbers in the name.
Set to launch in early 2027, this will be Hyundai's most affordable EV here, built on its E-GMP (K) platform and offering both standard and long-range options.
Ioniq P starts with imported batteries
The Ioniq P will start off with imported battery cells but plans to switch to local production later.
You'll get a next-generation infotainment system and Level 2 driving tech right out of the gate.
Hyundai is clearly aiming at rivals like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV as it tries to grab a bigger slice of India's growing EV scene.