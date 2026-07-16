Hyundai trims 2026 Ioniq 5 N price to $61,500
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Hyundai just made the 2026 Ioniq 5 N way more tempting by cutting the price by $6,300, now starting at $61,500 (including destination).
Along with the savings, you get new features like a 10-stage N Drift Optimizer for those who love to slide, an in-cabin camera for safety alerts, auto up-and-down rear windows, and a fresh Performance Blue Pearl color.
Ioniq 5 N 641hp sales rise
Even with the lower price, performance hasn't taken a hit. The Ioniq 5 N still cranks out 641hp in N Grin Boost mode and rockets from 0 to 97km/h in just 3.25 seconds.
Plus, sales are actually up this year, with nearly 21,000 units sold, even though EV incentives have disappeared and other models are struggling.