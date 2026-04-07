Hyundai Tucson 2026 renders show boxy redesign, expected electrification Auto Apr 07, 2026

Hyundai's Tucson is getting a major glow-up for 2026, with digital renders showing off a boxier, more modern look.

The new design swaps out the old complex curves for flatter panels and sharper lines, and the big news is it's expected to go fully electrified, with diesel likely being dropped.