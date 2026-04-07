Hyundai Tucson 2026 renders show boxy redesign, expected electrification
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Hyundai's Tucson is getting a major glow-up for 2026, with digital renders showing off a boxier, more modern look.
The new design swaps out the old complex curves for flatter panels and sharper lines, and the big news is it's expected to go fully electrified, with diesel likely being dropped.
Hyundai Tucson previews exterior interior upgrades
Expect vertically stacked LED lights, squared-off wheel arches, and sleek flush door handles on the outside.
Inside, there's talk of a high-tech Pleos screen that brings all your controls together in one spot.
Heated and ventilated seats, fresh door trims, and possibly moving the gear selector to the steering column should make things feel roomier up front.
Plus, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options are sticking around.