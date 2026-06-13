Hyundai unveils bold 4th-gen i20 in Brazil, India likely 2027

Split LEDs, curved display, engine options

Up front, you get split LED headlamps with Y-shaped DRLs and a sleek light bar.

The side profile is sharper with 17-inch alloys and black cladding, while the rear sports connected LED tail-lamps and a new tailgate.

Step inside and there's a curved display that merges a 10.25-inch digital cluster with an upgraded touchscreen, plus touch climate controls, paddle shifters, semi-leatherette seats, and practical touches like split-folding rear seats.

In Brazil, engine options include both naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines. India might stick to current engines but could get a new 1.2-liter turbo variant too.