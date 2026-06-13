Hyundai unveils bold 4th-gen i20 in Brazil, India likely 2027
Hyundai just pulled the wraps off the new fourth-gen i20 in Brazil, showing off a bold redesign and more tech inside.
While we're still waiting on all the details for India, it's likely to hit our roads by 2027.
The latest i20 brings fresh looks and smarter features, aiming to keep things exciting for hatchback fans.
Split LEDs, curved display, engine options
Up front, you get split LED headlamps with Y-shaped DRLs and a sleek light bar.
The side profile is sharper with 17-inch alloys and black cladding, while the rear sports connected LED tail-lamps and a new tailgate.
Step inside and there's a curved display that merges a 10.25-inch digital cluster with an upgraded touchscreen, plus touch climate controls, paddle shifters, semi-leatherette seats, and practical touches like split-folding rear seats.
In Brazil, engine options include both naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines. India might stick to current engines but could get a new 1.2-liter turbo variant too.