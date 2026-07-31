Hyundai's 2027 Tucson gets fresh new look with sharper lines
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The 2027 Hyundai Tucson is getting a fresh new look: think sharper lines, a flat hood, and a bigger grille up front.
The back now features vertical taillights linked by a slim light bar, and the license plate has moved down to the bumper.
It's definitely more modern and eye-catching than before.
Tucson adds Pleos OS, electrified options
Inside, there's a big central display powered by Hyundai's new Pleos OS (built on Android Automotive), plus an AI assistant called Gleo that lets you control things with your voice, while still keeping physical buttons for essentials.
Every Tucson will now be electrified: you'll get hybrid options with up to 231hp from a turbo engine or go plug-in hybrid for an estimated up to 100km of electric range.
Diesel engines are expected to disappear for good.