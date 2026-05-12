Hyundai's 2027 Tucson likely gets 17-inch screen and Pleos OS
The 2027 Hyundai Tucson is turning heads with its bold redesign and tech-packed interior.
Spy shots reveal a likely massive 17-inch touchscreen, a crisp 9.9-inch digital cluster, and Hyundai's new Pleos OS, so you get an app store and a smartphone-like vibe right on your dash.
Tucson packs Gleo AI and hybrids
Inside, you'll find Gleo, an AI assistant that responds to natural voice commands for things like navigation or climate control (no awkward phrasing needed).
Essential buttons are still there for quick access, while a driver monitoring system adds extra safety smarts.
On the outside, the Tucson rocks a rugged look with squared-off arches and vertical LEDs.
Under the hood, expect powerful hybrid options (over 300hp!) with up to 100km electric range and about 1,000km total range.