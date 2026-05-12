Hyundai's 2027 Tucson likely gets 17-inch screen and Pleos OS

Tucson packs Gleo AI and hybrids

Inside, you'll find Gleo, an AI assistant that responds to natural voice commands for things like navigation or climate control (no awkward phrasing needed).

Essential buttons are still there for quick access, while a driver monitoring system adds extra safety smarts.

On the outside, the Tucson rocks a rugged look with squared-off arches and vertical LEDs.

Under the hood, expect powerful hybrid options (over 300hp!) with up to 100km electric range and about 1,000km total range.