Hyundai's Bayon SUV appears at Indian dealerships ahead of launch
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Hyundai's Bayon SUV has started showing up at Indian dealerships, which means the official launch on October 26 is just around the corner.
Slotted between the Venue and Creta, this new ride brings a fresh look after its unveiling earlier this month.
Bayon bookings open at ₹11,000
The Bayon packs a 1.5-liter gasoline engine (115hp, 144 Nm) with your pick of a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox.
Tech-wise, you get dual 12.3-inch displays, a generative AI voice assistant, and over 70 connected features through Hyundai Bluelink.
Bookings are open now for ₹11,000, with full prices dropping at launch, just in time for festive season deliveries.