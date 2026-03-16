Hyundai's sub-4m EV SUV spied testing in Goa

Hyundai aims to bridge the price gap

This new SUV could help address the price gap between the Creta Electric and the much pricier Ioniq 5, aiming to attract a wider crowd.

It might even be Hyundai's first fully India-developed model.

Once launched, it will compete directly with Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and Tata Nexon EV, showing Hyundai is serious about catching up in India's fast-growing electric car scene.