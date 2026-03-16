Hyundai's sub-4m EV SUV spied testing in Goa
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Hyundai's next big thing, a compact electric SUV, was just spotted testing on Goan roads.
First glimpsed in Mumbai earlier this year, this sub-4-meter EV is expected to launch by the end of 2026 and could become Hyundai's most affordable electric car yet, potentially making EV ownership more affordable for a wider range of buyers.
Hyundai aims to bridge the price gap
This new SUV could help address the price gap between the Creta Electric and the much pricier Ioniq 5, aiming to attract a wider crowd.
It might even be Hyundai's first fully India-developed model.
Once launched, it will compete directly with Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and Tata Nexon EV, showing Hyundai is serious about catching up in India's fast-growing electric car scene.