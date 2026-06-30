Ian Callum unveils modernized Jaguar XJ220 through Callum Designs

Redesign honors XJ220's original details

The redesign keeps fan-favorite details like those oval side windows and flared front haunches, but updates everything for today.

The original XJ220 was a record-breaker back in 1992 with its 550-hp twin-turbo V6 and claimed top speed of 343km/h.

While we don't have performance specs yet for this version, it's clearly a heartfelt nod to one of the fastest cars of its era.