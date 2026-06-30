Ian Callum unveils modernized Jaguar XJ220 through Callum Designs
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Jaguar's former design chief, Ian Callum, just dropped a fresh take on the iconic 1992 XJ220.
Revealed through his studio, Callum Designs, this project isn't just for show: two images hint at a real design study that blends the original's unmistakable shape with sleek, modern touches.
Redesign honors XJ220's original details
The redesign keeps fan-favorite details like those oval side windows and flared front haunches, but updates everything for today.
The original XJ220 was a record-breaker back in 1992 with its 550-hp twin-turbo V6 and claimed top speed of 343km/h.
While we don't have performance specs yet for this version, it's clearly a heartfelt nod to one of the fastest cars of its era.