ICCT report shows Tata Motors, Mahindra lead global EV efficiency
Big news for Indian EV fans: Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra just topped the global charts for electric vehicle efficiency, according to a new International Council on Clean Transportation report.
Out of 22 major EV brands, Tata leads with 106 Wh/km and Mahindra follows at 113 Wh/km, beating out big names like Tesla, which ranked third, and BYD, which ranked fourth.
Both companies performed way better than the global average of 131 Wh/km.
Tata Motors, Mahindra use smart designs
The secret? Smart design choices.
Tata's Sierra EV and Mahindra's BE 6 focus on using less energy with relatively smaller battery packs or chasing high-powered performance.
By sticking to practical crossovers rather than heavy SUVs, they've managed to keep running costs low and set a fresh standard for energy-efficient rides.