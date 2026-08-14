ICCT report shows Tata Motors, Mahindra lead global EV efficiency

Big news for Indian EV fans: Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra just topped the global charts for electric vehicle efficiency, according to a new International Council on Clean Transportation report.

Out of 22 major EV brands, Tata leads with 106 Wh/km and Mahindra follows at 113 Wh/km, beating out big names like Tesla, which ranked third, and BYD, which ranked fourth.

Both companies performed way better than the global average of 131 Wh/km.