IIT Kanpur finds E20 gasoline safe for engines, reduces emissions
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Good news for anyone worried about the new E20 gasoline: researchers at IIT Kanpur say it won't harm your vehicle's engine.
Their tests found that E20 (which is 20% ethanol) doesn't really affect fuel efficiency, though the Oil Ministry notes some cars might see up to a five percent drop in mileage.
On the plus side, E20 helps cut carbon emissions and boosts fuel quality.
No E20 engine corrosion found
Dhruv Raj Karana from IIT Kanpur's Engine Research Lab shared that after lots of testing, there's no evidence of engine corrosion or damage from E20.
He called out social media rumors as "scientifically unfounded," and recommends checking your car manual for official guidance.
They also tested stronger blends like E85, but those need special engines.