IIT Madras incubated Chennai ePlane aims e200X launch by 2028
Chennai startup ePlane is working on launching its electric aircraft, the e200X, for commercial use by 2028.
IIT Madras-incubated startup ePlane is working on launching its electric aircraft, the e200X, for commercial use by 2028.
IIT Madras-incubated, the e200X is already assembled and set to begin ground tests. Certification flight tests are planned for late 2027, with early approvals expected soon after.
ePlane to start with air ambulances
ePlane plans to start with air ambulance services before moving into air taxis.
CEO Satya Chakravarthy says this approach needs fewer aircraft and makes better business sense at first.
The e200X has caught the attention of hospitals and international operators and will use existing city helipads while helping build up urban air mobility in India.