IIT Madras incubated Chennai ePlane aims e200X launch by 2028 Auto Jun 24, 2026

Chennai startup ePlane is working on launching its electric aircraft, the e200X, for commercial use by 2028.

IIT Madras-incubated startup ePlane is working on launching its electric aircraft, the e200X, for commercial use by 2028.

IIT Madras-incubated, the e200X is already assembled and set to begin ground tests. Certification flight tests are planned for late 2027, with early approvals expected soon after.