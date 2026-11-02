Images show Honda Africa Twin 850 ahead of EICMA reveal
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Honda's gearing up for EICMA 2026 with new Africa Twin models spotted in images.
The big surprise? An Africa Twin 850, which suggests Honda is trying out a new engine size, something it hasn't done before.
Both bikes stick to the classic Africa Twin look, and fans are already buzzing as the official reveal approaches on Nov. 3, 2026.
Honda CRF off-road, 850 engine options
Honda seems to be mixing things up for different riders.
There's a CRF version that looks ready for off-road adventures, likely with longer suspension and a more stripped-back setup.
The Africa Twin 850 might get an all-new engine or borrow the XL750 Transalp's motor, making it less powerful but more beginner-friendly, great news if you're looking to get into adventure biking without being overwhelmed.