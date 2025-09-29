India aims to produce 200 million vehicles annually by 2047
India just rolled out its Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) 2047, aiming to double vehicle production from 25 million now to 50 million by 2030—and shoot for a huge leap to 200 million by 2047.
The plan is all about making India a global auto powerhouse, with a strong focus on building more vehicles locally and shifting toward greener options like electric, hydrogen, CNG, and biofuel-powered rides.
AMP focuses on boosting exports, creating jobs, and driving innovation
This move isn't just about more cars—it's about boosting exports (up to 30% by 2030), creating jobs, and driving innovation in India's auto industry.
AMP brings together experts from government, industry, and academia to make sure the roadmap supports new tech and sustainable growth.
Instead of suddenly banning petrol or diesel engines, the plan pushes for a gradual switch to cleaner vehicles—so it's about progress without leaving anyone behind.