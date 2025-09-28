Murugappa Group's Montra Electric targets $1bn revenue by 2030

Montra's journey so far

Since entering the EV scene in 2022, Montra Electric has rolled out everything from e-three-wheelers to trucks and tractors.

Since inception in 2022, they've sold over 10,000 three-wheelers and 350 trucks.

TI Clean Mobility reported revenue of ₹550 crore and a loss of ₹1,116 crore in FY25, the group is sticking with its plan to build tech like microcontrollers and batteries in-house—with support from partners like SBI and Multiples Private Equity Fund.