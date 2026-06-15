India approves E100 ethanol standard, aiming to cut oil imports

E100 helps farmers but faces hurdles

E100 is made from crops like sugarcane and corn, so it helps farmers and lowers emissions.

But there are some hurdles: it gives less mileage per liter than gasoline, needs big investments in farming and fuel stations, and won't replace gasoline right away.

For now, expect to see E100 alongside other options like E20, CNG, and hybrids as India builds its future fuel mix.