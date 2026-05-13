India approves ₹503.86cr for nearly 5,000 EV chargers nationwide
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India just green-lit ₹503.86 crore to install nearly 5,000 electric vehicle chargers nationwide as part of the PM E-Drive scheme.
The goal? Make switching to EVs easier and more accessible for everyone.
States like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Telangana are all set to get new charging spots.
HPCL IOCL BPCL to install chargers
Public sector oil giants (HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL) will handle the installations. Karnataka alone gets 1,243 chargers with a ₹123.26 crore budget.
These stations will support everything from scooters to busses and trucks.
Plus, a new Unified Bharat e-Charge (UBC) app is on the way to help you find and pay for charging wherever you go.