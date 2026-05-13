India approves ₹503.86cr for nearly 5,000 EV chargers nationwide

HPCL IOCL BPCL to install chargers

Public sector oil giants (HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL) will handle the installations. Karnataka alone gets 1,243 chargers with a ₹123.26 crore budget.

These stations will support everything from scooters to busses and trucks.

Plus, a new Unified Bharat e-Charge (UBC) app is on the way to help you find and pay for charging wherever you go.