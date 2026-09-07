India August 2026 sees alternative fuel cars outsell gasoline vehicles

Big milestone alert: In August 2026, more people in India bought alternative fuel cars (think CNG, hybrids, and EVs) than gasoline ones.

These greener rides made up 41.95% of all car sales last month. CNG led the pack with over a quarter of the market, while hybrids and EVs followed.

Rising gasoline prices and worries about new fuel rules nudged buyers to look for cleaner, cheaper options.