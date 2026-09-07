India August 2026 sees alternative fuel cars outsell gasoline vehicles
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Big milestone alert: In August 2026, more people in India bought alternative fuel cars (think CNG, hybrids, and EVs) than gasoline ones.
These greener rides made up 41.95% of all car sales last month. CNG led the pack with over a quarter of the market, while hybrids and EVs followed.
Rising gasoline prices and worries about new fuel rules nudged buyers to look for cleaner, cheaper options.
India rural demand lifts registrations 18%
Vehicle registrations rose 18% to 2.42 million in August, thanks mostly to strong demand from rural areas.
Rural car sales jumped 25%, easily outpacing cities.
Even with tough monsoon conditions affecting tractors, rural folks snapped up more commercial vehicles and two-wheelers too.
And EV sales soared by over 50% year over year.