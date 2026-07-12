India auto industry urges delay of battery Aadhaar 21-digit rule Auto Jul 12, 2026

India's auto industry is urging the government to postpone its new battery Aadhaar rule, which would require every EV battery to have a unique 21-digit ID, proposed in January 2026 without a specified implementation timeline.

SIAM, the main industry group, says pushing this to 2034 would give everyone time to get ready and align compliance timelines after studying the EU's policy.