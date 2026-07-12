India auto industry urges delay of battery Aadhaar 21-digit rule
India's auto industry is urging the government to postpone its new battery Aadhaar rule, which would require every EV battery to have a unique 21-digit ID, proposed in January 2026 without a specified implementation timeline.
SIAM, the main industry group, says pushing this to 2034 would give everyone time to get ready and align compliance timelines after studying the EU's policy.
SIAM industry body seeks e-rickshaw exclusion
SIAM also wants electric three-wheelers, especially e-rickshaws, left out of the policy for now.
Tracking lead-acid batteries is tough, and informal ownership makes things messy.
Plus, adding IoT trackers could make these vehicles pricier for low-income buyers.
Despite safety worries after some battery failures, India's electric three-wheeler market is booming, with more than half of all sales being EVs.