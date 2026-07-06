India auto retail sales rise 21.8% in June 2026

India rural passenger sales up 35.09%

Rural areas drove much of the excitement, with passenger vehicle sales there growing even faster than in cities (35.09% vs. 24.67%).

Alternative fuel vehicles like CNG, hybrids, and EVs also hit record highs, up over 40%.

Even with worries about monsoon rains and price hikes, 66.17% of dealers say they are feeling positive about the months ahead thanks to steady demand and India's economic bounce-back.