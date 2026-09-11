India Bike Week 13th edition Town Takeover Panchgani December 4-5
India Bike Week is back for its 13th edition, rolling into Panchgani on December 4 and 5.
After last year's hit event at Table Land, IBW is going all out with a "Town Takeover" format, so expect more action across the whole area.
Early-bird tickets drop September 12, starting at ₹1,999.
Venue 50% larger, ₹12L prizes
This year's festival is leveling up with a venue that's 50% larger, improved parking, more green spaces, and less dust while retaining IBW's outdoor character.
There'll be four racetracks offering ₹12 lakh in prize money plus a high-energy showcase, including a surprise performance from an international athlete.
You'll also find cool events like the Jameson Ginger Ale X IBW Bike Build-Off and curated segments such as The Misfits Collection and The Big Trip.
Group rides, motorcycle transport, campsites, after-parties
Group rides from major cities, motorcycle transport services, scenic campsites, and lively after-parties are all part of the experience this time.
The festival is organized by the organizers, so it's set to be bigger and friendlier than ever.