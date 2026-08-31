India Bike Week 2026 returns to Panchgani, Maharashtra December 4-5
Auto
India Bike Week (IBW) is back in Panchgani, Maharashtra, on December 4-5, 2026.
After last year's shift from Vagator, Goa, due to local zilla parishad election dates conflicted with the event dates, the festival returns for its second round in Panchgani, so mark your calendars if you love bikes or just want a fun weekend.
Five race events, tickets nonrefundable nontransferable
Expect five different race events, including dirt, off-road, time trial, and arena, live music, stunt shows, custom-build events, food stalls, and camping with bonfires.
You don't need to own a motorcycle to join the festival this year; everyone's welcome!
Just note: Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable for 2026.
More details on registration will drop closer to the event.